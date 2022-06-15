Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 6,594 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

India Covid LIVE: India's active COVID-19 caseload currently stands at 50,548, the Health Ministry said.

India on Tuesday recorded 6,594 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 tally to 4,32,36,695.

With 4,035 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have reached 4,26,61,370.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.05 per cent while the weekly positivity rate at 2.32 per cent. The national recovery rate was 98.67 per cent. The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered across India has exceeded 195.35 crore.

