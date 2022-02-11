Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records Over 67,000 New Covid Cases, Positivity Rate At 4.4%

New Delhi:
India reported a total of 67,084 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases declined to 8,92,828.
While the daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.44 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 6.58 per cent, according to the ministry.
Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava on Thursday hailed the 96 per cent nationwide COVID-19 vaccination coverage of the first dose and said that India is heading towards becoming a vaccine super-power.
Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:
Coronavirus Guidelines: New Rules For Foreign Arrivals: No RT-PCR Test For Flight, No Quarantine
The government on Thursday revised guidelines for international arrivals, removing the category of 'at risk' countries - introduced when the Omicron Covid variant emerged - and also recommending self-monitoring of 14 days for symptoms.
