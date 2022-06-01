Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records Over 2,000 New Covid Cases, 19 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Live: At least 19 Covid related fatalities reported in India in the last 24 hours.

India on Tuesday reported a total of 2,338 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,58,087. The active cases also increased to 17,883, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of death due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,24,630 with 19 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 185 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span on Tuesday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.56 per cent, according to the ministry.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.