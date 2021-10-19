Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Records Lowest Daily Rise In Covid Cases

Coronavirus India Update: The daily positivity rate stood at 1.37 per cent on Monday.

India logged 13,596 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily rise in the last eight months or 230 days, the Health Ministry's data showed on Monday. 166 people have died of Covid in the last 24 hours.

The country's active caseload (1,89,694) is 0.56 per cent of the overall cases logged since the start of the pandemic, the Health Ministry said. The active caseload is also the lowest in 221 days.

The daily positivity rate, which refers to the number of people testing positive out of every 100 tests, stood at 1.37 per cent on Monday- it has been less than 3 per cent for the last 49 days.

Worldwide, over 24 crore cases have been logged; 48.98 lakh deaths have been registered.

