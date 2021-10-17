Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Records 15,981 New COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus India Update: The national recovery rate is currently at 98.08 per cent.

India recorded 15,981 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 5.7% lower than Friday. During the same period, 166 deaths were also recorded in the country due to Covid, which took the total death count to 4,51,980.

The national recovery rate in the country is currently at 98.08 per cent, which is the highest since March last year, according to the official data. With 17,861 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the number of total recoveries rose to 3,33,99,961.

The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 tests - stands at 1.73 per cent, less than 3 per cent for last 47 days. The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

A total of 8,36,118 vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours.

Oct 17, 2021 05:38 (IST) Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Assam Reports 269 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Assam reported 269 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin issued by the state government on Saturday. According to the health bulletin, a positivity rate of 0.82 per cent was recorded in the last 24 hours. During the same duration, 290 people recovered from the disease while 5 people lost their lives to the deadly virus. The current recovery rate in the state stands at 98.45 per cent and the fatality rate is at 0.98 per cent. At present, there are 2,135 active cases in the state.

Oct 17, 2021 05:23 (IST) Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Gujarat Records 22 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Gujarat on Saturday reported 22 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally of infections to 8,26,280, the state health department said. With no fresh COVID -19 fatality, the death count remained unchanged at 10,086 in Gujarat, the department said in a release. With 21 patients being discharged during the day, the count of recoveries in the state went up to 8,15,981, it said, adding Gujarat is now left with 213 active cases. A total 2.96 lakh people were vaccinated on Saturday, taking the total number of doses administered against COVID -19 in Gujarat to 6.67 crore so far.