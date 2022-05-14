Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 2,841 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

India COVID1-19 Live: India also reported 9 deaths due to Covid in the last 24 hours.

India recorded 2,841 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 4,31,16,254. According to the Health Ministry data, the active cases dipped to 18,604 on Friday.

The death count climbed to 5,24,190 with 9 new fatalities today, the data stated.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 463 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.95 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.82 per cent, according to the ministry.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases in India:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.