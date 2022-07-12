Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 16,678 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Live: India Records 42 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

India on Monday reported at least 16,678 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus to 4,36,22,651. While the death count climbed to 5,25,428 with 42 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The active cases increased to 1,30,713, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 3,662 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Here are the Live updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

