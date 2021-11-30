Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 8,309 New Covid-19 Cases

India Covid-19 Cases: 9,905 recoveries were reported throughout the country.

India reported 8,309 new COVID-19 cases and 236 related fatalities on Monday, pushing the overall case tally to 3,45,80,832 and the death count to 4,68,790, according to the Health Ministry bulletin.

During the same period, 9,905 recoveries were reported throughout the country. With this, the national recovery rate currently stands at 98.34 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020. The active cases in the country stood at 1,03,859 on Monday, the bulletin further showed.

New Covid variant, 'Omicron' which has been declared as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has triggered global worry. The variant was first detected in South Africa earlier this month. Since then, the new strain has already been detected in several European countries . 'Omicron' is said to be much more infectious than the Delta variant.

