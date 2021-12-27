Coronavirus Live Updates: 6,987 New Infections In India, 2 States Report First Omicron Cases

COVID-19 cases in India: The total active cases stand at 76,766. (File)

India reported 6,987 new coronavirus cases and 162 deaths on Sunday, according to the health ministry. This pushed the total active cases to 76,766 and the death count to 4,79,682. The number of Omicron cases has risen to 422 in the country and at least 130 have recovered, the health ministry said yesterday.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh on Sunday reported their first cases of the Omicron variant. Maharashtra - which also has reported the most number of coronavirus cases - has 108 cases of the new variant. It is followed by Delhi, which has 79 cases. Gujarat has 43 cases and Telangana 41.

In view of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, India on Saturday announced booster shots for health and frontline workers and those above 60 from January 10. In a late night address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced vaccinations for children between 15 and 18 years from January 3.

The Delhi government has, meanwhile, imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am, starting December 27.

Dec 27, 2021 06:12 (IST) Mumbai Reports 757 New Covid Cases, 10% More Than Yesterday

Mumbai reported 683 new COVID-19 cases today - a 10 per cent jump from the previous day and the highest in over six months amid growing concern over Omicron covariant. The city had reported 683 cases on Friday. Read here.