Mumbai Reports 757 New Covid Cases, 10% More Than Yesterday

Mumbai reported 683 new COVID-19 cases today, the highest in nearly 6 months.

The city had reported 683 cases on Friday.

The case tally in the country's financial capital rose to 7,70,190, while the death count still remains 16,368 as no fatality was reported today.

As many as 280 patients recovered, which raised the tally of recoveries to 7,47,538.

The rise came after a day when the Maharashtra government decided to impose fresh restrictions in the state to avoid crowding in view of the rising cases of COVID-19, officials said.