Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 50,407 New Covid Cases In India

India Covid-19 Cases: The vaccination coverage crossed 172.29 crores in the country. (File)

As many as 50,407 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the country, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. With this, the country's active caseload currently stands at 6,10,443 which accounts for 1.43 per cent of total cases.

The daily positivity rate in India has been recorded at 3.48 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.07 per cent.

A total of 1,36,962 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,14,68,120. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.37 per cent while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

In a first during the third wave, Mumbai reported a positivity rate of under 1 per cent on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 172.29 crores with the administration of over 46.82 lakh doses during the past 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry on Saturday. "With the administration of more than 46.82 lakh (46,82,662) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 172.29 Cr (1,72,29,47,688) as per provisional reports till 7 am today," the ministry said in a press release.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Feb 13, 2022 05:10 (IST) Kerala Reports 15,184 COVID-19 Cases



Kerala logged 15,184 new Covid-19 cases and 427 deaths on Saturday, pushing the total case tally in the state to 63,96,247 and the death count to 62,053 respectively, said State Department of Health.

Of the deaths, 23 were reported in the last 24 hours, while the rest were added as backlog, a press release said.

With 38,819 more people recovering since Friday, the total recoveries reached 61,52,076. As the number of recoveries were more than the new cases, the active ones went down to 1,81,347, the release said.

Feb 13, 2022 05:00 (IST) India supplies medical assistance to Iran as part of ongoing humanitarian effort, including Covid vaccine provision



India supplied medical assistance consisting of anti-Tuberculosis medicines, as part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance to Iran on February 12.

According to an MEA statement, last year in the joint fight against the COVID pandemic, India had supplied humanitarian assistance to Iran consisting of one million doses of COVAXIN vaccine.

Furthermore, to ensure food security, India also supplied 40,000 litres of Malathion pesticide to Iran under the Government-to-Government initiative for Locust Control Programme.