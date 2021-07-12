Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 41,506 New Cases Reported On Sunday

Coronavirus Cases India: The recovery rate has increased to 97.2%. (Representational)

India reported 41,506 new cases of coronavirus and 895 related deaths on Sunday, according to the health ministry. The current active caseload is 4,54,118. Total recoveries stand at 2,99,75,064 across India with 41,526 patients having recovered during the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate has increased to 97.2%.

About 37.60 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, the government said. In the last 24 hours, 37,23,367 doses were administered.

On Saturday, India had logged 42,766 new infections and 1,206 fatalities.

