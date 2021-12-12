Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 33 Omicron Cases Reported In India So Far

New Delhi:
COVID-19 India LIVE Updates: India's active caseload currently stands at 93,277. (File)
Delhi logged its second case of Omicron as a traveller who returned from Zimbabwe tested positive. With the latest infection, India has so far logged 33 cases of the new variant that has sparked fresh worry worldwide.
In Maharashtra, a three-year-old was among seven new patients confirmed by the state government on Friday; Mumbai has banned large gatherings for two days amid scare. All fresh cases in the state are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. A majority of cases in India are also mild.
More than 90 international passengers who returned to India since December 1 tested positive for Covid. At least 80 of them returned from "at-risk countries".
India reported 7,992 fresh COVID-19 cases and 393 deaths on Saturday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the COVID bulletin, India's active caseload currently stands at 93,277, the lowest in 559 days. The active caseload accounts for less than one per cent of total cases and is currently at 0.27 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus cases in India:
Brazilian Supreme Court Mandates Proof Of Vaccination To Enter Country
Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Luis Roberto Barroso ruled on Saturday that the country must demand proof of vaccination for visitors seeking to enter the country.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly denied requests of state health regulator Anvisa to demand vaccination proof from visitors.
But Barroso said in his decision that Brazil needs to avoid supporting what he called "antivaccine tourism."
Australia Shortens Wait Time For Covid Booster Shots Amid Omicron Scare
Australia said on Sunday it will shorten the wait time for people to receive COVID-19 booster vaccines following a rise in cases of the Omicron variant.
Australia had previously said it would offer a COVID-19 booster to everyone over 18 and who had their second dose of the vaccine six months prior.
But with rising cases of the Omicron variant, Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt said the time interval will be shortened to five months after the second dose.
"A booster dose, five or more months after the second dose, will make sure that the protection from the primary course is even stronger and longer lasting and should help prevent spread of the virus," Hunt said in an emailed statement.