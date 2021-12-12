Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 33 Omicron Cases Reported In India So Far

COVID-19 India LIVE Updates: India's active caseload currently stands at 93,277. (File)

Delhi logged its second case of Omicron as a traveller who returned from Zimbabwe tested positive. With the latest infection, India has so far logged 33 cases of the new variant that has sparked fresh worry worldwide.

In Maharashtra, a three-year-old was among seven new patients confirmed by the state government on Friday; Mumbai has banned large gatherings for two days amid scare. All fresh cases in the state are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. A majority of cases in India are also mild.

More than 90 international passengers who returned to India since December 1 tested positive for Covid. At least 80 of them returned from "at-risk countries".

India reported 7,992 fresh COVID-19 cases and 393 deaths on Saturday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the COVID bulletin, India's active caseload currently stands at 93,277, the lowest in 559 days. The active caseload accounts for less than one per cent of total cases and is currently at 0.27 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

Dec 12, 2021 05:36 (IST) Brazilian Supreme Court Mandates Proof Of Vaccination To Enter Country

Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Luis Roberto Barroso ruled on Saturday that the country must demand proof of vaccination for visitors seeking to enter the country.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly denied requests of state health regulator Anvisa to demand vaccination proof from visitors.

But Barroso said in his decision that Brazil needs to avoid supporting what he called "antivaccine tourism."