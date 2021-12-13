South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Tests Positive For COVID-19

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is fully vaccinated against Covid. (File)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and is receiving treatment for mild symptoms, the presidency said in a statement.

Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated, began feeling unwell after leaving a state memorial service for former deputy president F W de Klerk in Cape Town earlier in the day but was in good spirits and being monitored by doctors, it said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)