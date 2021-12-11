Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 3-Year-Old Among 7 New Omicron Cases Found In Maharashtra

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Overall 25 Omicron cases have been detected in the country so far.

A 3-year-old child was among seven new patients with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 reported in Maharashtra on Friday, taking India's tally to 32 on a day when the government warned about weakening coronavirus precautions like mask-wearing.

"Overall 25 Omicron cases have been detected in the country so far. All cases have mild symptoms. Omicron cases account for less than 0.04 per cent of total variants detected," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary at the Union Health Ministry said at a briefing on Friday.

Since December 1st, 93 international passengers have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 83 are from countries that have been designated "at-risk" given the Omicron breakout and 13 from other countries, Lav Agarwal said, adding that 59 countries have reported Omicron cases so far.

India's daily new COVID-19 cases have hovered around 10,000 for the past few weeks, taking the total to 34.67 million, more than 474,000 of whom have died.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus cases in India:

Dec 11, 2021 05:40 (IST) Drug Regulator Seeks More Data Over Approval For Covishield Booster: Report

An expert panel of India's central drug authority which reviewed Serum Institute's application for approval of Covishield as booster dose against COVID-19 on Friday recommended that the firm submit local clinical trial data and proposal along with justification for the booster dose approval, official sources said.

On December 1, Prakash Kumar Singh, director, Government and Regulatory affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII), had sought approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Covishield as booster dose, citing adequate stock of the vaccine in the country and a demand for a booster shot due to the emergence of new coronavirus variants.

Mr Singh had referred to the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency giving a go-ahead to the booster doses of AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine in the application.