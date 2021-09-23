Coronavirus Live Updates: 26,964 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India

Coronavirus cases in India: The recovery rate was recorded at 97.77 per cent.

India recorded 26,964 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,35,31,498, while the active cases declined to 3,01,989, the lowest in 186 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The number of deaths climbed to 4,45,768 with 383 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.90 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A reduction of 7,586 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Turkey reports 28,168 daily COVID-19 cases



Turkey on Wednesday confirmed 28,168 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,932,453, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 242 to 62,307, while 23,096 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 351,655 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.



"India Still Has Some Covid": UK On Stricter Quarantine Rules For Indians

Amid an escalating controversy over the UK government enforcing a strict quarantine for Indian travellers fully inoculated against Covid with Covishield, Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, has clarified that the Serum Institute of India-made vaccine "is not the issue".

Although it is the same as the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine used in the UK's immunisation programme, it had not been approved by the government there until now. Even now, Covishield is only recognised if administered in one of the 17 "green-listed" countries -- India is not part of this list.

Indian travellers fully vaccinated with Covishield still have to undergo strict a quarantine of ten days and take two RT-PCR tests.

"The question is, were you a 'green-listed' country? On our list of 17 countries are mainly 'green-listed' countries because they have very low levels of covid...India still has some Covid as we know. That's why it is on the 'amber' list," Mr Ellis told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

