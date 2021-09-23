31,923 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 18% Higher Than Yesterday

Active cases comprise for 0.90 per cent of the total infections.

India recorded 31,923 fresh Covid cases, which is 18 per cent higher than yesterday figures (26,964), taking the total count of COVID-19 cases to 3,35,63,421, while the active cases declined to 3,01,640, the lowest in 187 days, according to data.

Kerala contributed 19,675 fresh cases and 142 deaths, which took the caseload to 45,59,628 and fatalities to 24,039. The number of people who recovered from the infection since Tuesday was 19,702. There are currently 4,81,195 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,57,822 are in home or institutional quarantine and 23,373 in hospitals.

With 3,608 new cases, Maharashtra's infection tally has risen to 65,31,237. The state also reported 48 fresh virus-related deaths, taking the total number of dead to 1,38,664. Maharashtra now has 39,984 active cases.

The active cases comprise for 0.90 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March last year, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the Union Health Ministry said.

The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 2.09 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 23 days.