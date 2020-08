COVID-19 Cases India Updates: India's recovery rate is 70.76 per cent.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: The COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 70.77 per cent on Thursday, the government said, adding that the number of patients recuperating from the disease has reached nearly 17 lakh, while the case fatality rate has further declined to 1.96 per cent. With 56,383 patients recuperating in 24 hours, the highest in a day, the total number of recovered patients in the country has surged to 16,95,982 on Thursday.

