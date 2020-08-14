Nation Indebted To Frontline Corona Warriors, Says President Ram Nath Kovind

Entire nation pays tribute to those who died for the country in Ladakh, President Kovind said.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said the country is indebted to frontline workers who are helping tackle the coronavirus crisis, as he said this year's Independence Day celebrations will be restrained because of the pandemic.

"This year's Independence Day celebrations will be restrained as a deadly virus has disrupted all activities, taken huge toll," President Kovind said in his televised address to the nation on the eve of the 74th Independence Day.

"It was a superhuman effort on part of the government to respond effectively in meeting the challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic. With these efforts, we gained control over the global epidemic and have succeeded in saving a large number of people's lives, setting an example for the whole world," he said.

"The nation is indebted to all the doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been frontline warriors in this fight against the coronavirus," the President said.

"All these warriors rose above the limits of their duty, saved lives and ensured availability of essential services," he added.

The President also paid tributes to the 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in June in eastern Ladakh.

He spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for self-reliance in view of the global pandemic, saying, "India's self-reliance means being self-sufficient without alienating or creating distance from the world."