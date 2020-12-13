Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Total Cases At 3.56 Lakh - Lowest In 147 Days

New Delhi:
Nearly 11 months after India logged its first coronavirus case from Kerala on January 30, the country crossed the 98 lakh-mark Saturday morning. Over 1.42 lakh patients have died after contracting the virus. India has the second highest number of Covid infections in the world after the United States. The number of active cases dropped to 3.56 lakh on Saturday - the lowest in 147 days, government data showed.
Maharashtra has the most number of coronavirus cases (18.72 lakh), followed by Karnataka (8.99 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (8.74 lakh), Tamil Nadu (7.96 lakh), Kerala (6.58 lakh and Delhi (6.03 lakh).
Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
Portable Smartphone-Linked Covid Testing Method Developed: Report
Scientists have developed a portable saliva-based smartphone testing platform for COVID-19 which they claim can provide results within 15 minutes without the need for resource-intensive laboratory methods.
US Hits 16 Million Covid Cases Even As Vaccine Begins Roll-Out
The United States hit a record 16 million COVID-19 cases on Saturday afternoon, with deaths closing in on the 300,000 mark, even as millions of doses of a new vaccine were expected to start rolling out across the nation on Sunday.
