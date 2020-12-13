Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Total Cases At 3.56 Lakh - Lowest In 147 Days

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 98 lakh on Saturday (File)

Nearly 11 months after India logged its first coronavirus case from Kerala on January 30, the country crossed the 98 lakh-mark Saturday morning. Over 1.42 lakh patients have died after contracting the virus. India has the second highest number of Covid infections in the world after the United States. The number of active cases dropped to 3.56 lakh on Saturday - the lowest in 147 days, government data showed.

Maharashtra has the most number of coronavirus cases (18.72 lakh), followed by Karnataka (8.99 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (8.74 lakh), Tamil Nadu (7.96 lakh), Kerala (6.58 lakh and Delhi (6.03 lakh).

Portable Smartphone-Linked Covid Testing Method Developed: Report

Scientists have developed a portable saliva-based smartphone testing platform for COVID-19 which they claim can provide results within 15 minutes without the need for resource-intensive laboratory methods.