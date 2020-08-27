Coronavirus India Live News Updates: India's COVID-19 Case Count Reaches 32.34 Lakh

Maharashtra, the worst affected by the pandemic, reported 14,888 new COVID-19 cases (Representational)

India's COVID-19 count crossed 32-lakh mark on Wednesday with 67,151 new cases. The country also reported 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry said that total coronavirus case count reached 32,34,475 including 7,07,267 active cases, 24,67,759 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 59,449 deaths.

Maharashtra, which is worst affected by the pandemic, reported 14,888 new COVID-19 cases and 295 deaths on Wednesday. The total count of cases in the state now stands at 7,18,711 including 5,22,427 recoveries and 1,72,873 active cases.

In a worrying indication that the COVID crisis in Delhi is far from over, the capital on Tuesday saw the highest spike in cases in the last 40 days, with 1,544 fresh cases.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said, "There has been a "marginal increase" in coronavirus cases in Delhi over the past few days." The testing rates in the national capital would be doubled as a precautionary measure, he added. Insisting that his government's primary strategy to contain the Covid outbreak - to test and isolate - had not changed, Mr Kejriwal also declared that the Covid situation in the city - once the worst-affected in the country - is "fully under control".

In the fight against COVID-19, the number of patients recovering from the coronavirus across the country exceeded the number of active cases by 3.5 times. While 63,173 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries reached 24,67,758.

Here are the LIVE Updates Coronavirus Pandemic:

Aug 27, 2020 06:00 (IST) Religious places for devotees to re-open from September 7 in Rajasthan



All religious places in Rajasthan that were closed for devotees in wake of COVID-19 pandemic, will be re-opened from Septemeber 7, said state government on Wednesday.

"All the religious places in the state, that were closed for common devotees in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, will re-open from September 7. All precautionary measures to ensure safety against the disease will have to be mandatorily followed," the government order reads.

