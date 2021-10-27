Coronavirus India LIVE News Updates: India Reports 12,428 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

India's active caseload stands at 1,63,816 - lowest in 241 days.

India logged 12,428 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 238 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and are currently at 0.48 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2020.

With 15,951 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's recovery rate stands at 98.19 per cent, which is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

Oct 27, 2021 06:06 (IST) US Panel Recommends Pfizer Covid Vaccine For Younger Children

A medical panel of US government advisors endorsed the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in five-to-11-year-olds Tuesday, paving the way for younger children to get their shots within weeks.



The independent experts concluded the known benefits -- both directly to kids' health but also in ending school and other disruptions -- outweighed the known risks.

After a day of presentations and debate, the final vote was 17 in favor and one abstention.