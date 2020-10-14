Coronavirus Live Updates: India Logged Lowest Daily COVID-19 Cases On Tuesday

The active cases further came down to 8.38 lakh on Tuesday (File)

The downward trend in India's coronavirus cases continued on Tuesday as 55,342 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 24 hours taking the country's Covid tally past 71.75 lakh, showed data shared by the Health Ministry.

Tuesday was the first time since August 18 (55,079) that India has reported around 55,000 cases in a day, and second day when the total new infections were under 70,000 since the September surge of around 90,000 cases a day.

With 77,760 new recoveries, active cases further came down to 8.38 lakh on Tuesday. The total number of fatalities associated with the viral infection shot to 1,09,856 with 706 people dying due to COVID-19 in 24 hours on Tuesday.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Oct 14, 2020 07:15 (IST) India continues to report one of the lowest cases per million and lowest deaths per million in the world. India's recoveries are the highest in the world: Ministry of Health. India continues to report one of the lowest cases per million & lowest deaths per million in the world. India's recoveries are the highest in the world: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/wXXnVSQS9i - ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020 India continues to report one of the lowest cases per million and lowest deaths per million in the world. India's recoveries are the highest in the world: Ministry of Health.