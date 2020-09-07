Coronavirus Live Updates: India 9,000 COVID Cases Away From Brazil - World's Second Worst-Hit Country

Nearly 32 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered across India (File)

Coronavirus Live Updates: India reported a record daily jump of 90,632 coronavirus infections in 24 hours on Sunday, taking the tally past 41 lakh, as it closes in on Brazil as the world's second-most affected nation from the virus. With 41,13,811 cases, India is now just 9,000 cases behind Brazil, which has reported 41,23,000 confirmed cases.

In the 24-hour period, India, which is Asia's worst-hit country, reported 1,065 deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 70,626, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. Nearly 32 lakh patients have recovered from the infection in the country, pushing the recovery rate to 77.32 per cent.

