Coronavirus Live Updates: India 9,000 COVID Cases Away From Brazil - World's Second Worst-Hit Country

Coronavirus Live Updates: India reported a record daily jump of 90,632 coronavirus infections in 24 hours on Sunday, taking the tally past 41 lakh, as it closes in on Brazil as the world's second-most affected nation from the virus. With 41,13,811 cases, India is now just 9,000 cases behind Brazil, which has reported 41,23,000 confirmed cases.
In the 24-hour period, India, which is Asia's worst-hit country, reported 1,065 deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 70,626, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. Nearly 32 lakh patients have recovered from the infection in the country, pushing the recovery rate to 77.32 per cent.
Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
Odisha registered its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Sunday as 3,810 more people tested positive for the infection, while eight fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 546, a health official said, reported news agency PTI. The fresh infections have taken the state's caseload to 1,24,031, he said. At least 2,286 new cases were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,524 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, the official said. Odisha had reported its previous highest single-day spike of 3,682 COVID-19 cases on August 27.