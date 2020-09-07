Attorney General Self-Quarantines After His Junior Lawyer Tests Positive

Attorney General KK Venugopal said that he does not have any symptoms for the virus. (File)

Attorney General KK Venugopal has closed his office for a week and gone into self-quarantine after one of the junior lawyers in his team tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Venugopal , however, said that he does not have any symptoms for the virus.

"One of my juniors tested positive day before yesterday. He was sitting next to me, of course with social distancing and wearing mask. So I am in self quarantine and have shut the office for a week. I have no symptoms and doing well. I will wait for few days to get myself tested as per doctor's advice," he told NDTV

The Supreme Court was informed about the development by the Centre while hearing a matter related to filling of vacancies in tribunals.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta was requested by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju that a short adjournment be granted in the case as the Attorney General, who is appearing in the matter, is in self-quarantine.

The bench agreed to the request by Mr Raju, representing the Centre in the matter, and posted the matter for further hearing on September 15.

The top court is hearing a batch of petitions related to filing of vacancies in tribunals including Central Administrative Tribunal and Armed Force Tribunals.