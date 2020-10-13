Coronavirus Live Updates: Downward Trend In India's Daily COVID Numbers Continues

India has added 10 lakh cases in the last two weeks (File)

The downward trend in India's daily coronavirus cases continued on Monday, when the country recorded less than 70,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since September 1. With 66,732 patients testing positive for coronavirus in 24 hours on Monday, the country's Covid tally has now crossed the 71.2-lakh mark, showed data shared by the Health Ministry.

Though India has added 10 lakh cases in the last two weeks, the country's 24-hour figures have come down to an average of 72,000 to 74,000 from the earlier 90,000-plus figure.

With 71,559 recoveries, the active Covid cases have also come down to 8.61 lakh. For the fourth day in a row on Monday the active coronavirus cases remained below 9 lakh.

