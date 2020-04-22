Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 Cases Near 19,000-Mark, 603 Dead

COVID-19 Cases India Updates: India has extended lockdown till May 3. (File)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Total 18,985 positive coronavirus cases have been reported across the country so far which includes 603 deaths. A total of 3,252 people have been cured of coronavirus in India so far, including 705 patients who were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery percentage to 17.48 per cent, the government informed on Tuesday.

The efficacy of Rapid Testing kits for coronavirus brought in from China have been questioned by three states, one of which, Rajasthan, has refused to use them. Following complaints from Rajasthan that only 5.4 per cent of the tests have proved effective, the Indian Council of Medical Research -- the nodal body in the fight against coronavirus -- has asked states to hold off the use of the Rapid Testing Kits for two days, in which they hope to resolve the matter.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday withdrew its lockdown relaxation norms for Mumbai and Pune regions, both coronavirus hotspots, and revised its last week's guidelines prohibiting door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines in the state.

Meanwhile, nearly 100 people at the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex have been quarantined after a sanitation worker there tested positive for coronavirus, sources said. The person was tested positive four days ago.

Worldwide, more than 24 lakh people have been infected from coronavirus and over 1,75,000 have died so far.

Apr 22, 2020 06:35 (IST) 92 COVID-19 Hotspots Identified In J&K

A total of 92 areas have been identified and designated as red zones in the Union Territory (UT), said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday.

Of the 92 areas, 14 are in Jammu while 78 are in Kashmir.

"These red zones will be under stricter restrictions on movement, extra surveillance and will have enhanced testing. We are conscious of the fact that it is an inconvenient process and people in red zones, hotspots and containment areas face difficulties. We assure you that the health department is doing all it can to ensure the inconvenience to citizens is minimised," Mr Kansal said.

In order to strengthen the surveillance in the state, the administration is launching a ''first of its kind'' app in the country called the Swasth Nidhi COVID-19 Health Audit App. "This is the first of its kind and unique endeavour in the entire country," Mr Kansal said, news agency ANI reported.

Apr 22, 2020 06:33 (IST) More than 2,700 dead in United States from coronavirus in last 24 hours, news agency AFP reported.

Apr 22, 2020 06:21 (IST) Bengaluru Hospital Given Permission To Test Plasma Therapy On COVID-19 Patients

The Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India has given permission to HCG Bangalore Institute Of Oncology Specialty to conduct clinical trials on COVID-19 patients using plasma therapy.

Dr Vishal Rao of the hospital has been allowed to conduct the therapy.

"Grant of permission given to conduct a clinical study in India entitled "Open-label, parallel-arm, Phase I/II Clinical Trial to evaluate safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma as therapy for COVID-19 Severe SARS-Cov-2 Disease," said Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in a letter.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, "Plasma therapy holds great promise in treating COVID-19 patients and I am happy to inform that ICMR agreed to our request and permission has been given for plasma treatment to Dr Vishal Rao, HCG Bangalore Institute of Oncology."

Plasma therapy involves injecting patients with plasma taken from the people who have recovered from the infection and whose bodies have, therefore, generated the antibodies required to fight the virus, news agency ANI reported.

Apr 22, 2020 05:41 (IST) ICMR Releases List Of 87 Private Laboratories To Conduct COVID-19 Tests

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday released a list of 87 private laboratories to conduct COVID-19 tests.

Among the 87 laboratories, which are set up in 15 states, Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 testing labs at 20. It is to mention that Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country in terms of the number of people infected from coronavirus.

Moreover, 12 laboratories are in Telangana, 11 in Delhi, 10 in Tamil Nadu, 7 in Haryana, 6 in West Bengal, 5 in Karnataka 4 in Gujarat, and 2 each in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and 1 each in Uttarakhand and Odisha.

The ICMR further said that a total of 4,62,621 samples from 4,47,812 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as on April 21 at 9 pm.

"Also, 26,943 samples have been reported on 21 April till 9 pm," it added, news agency ANI reported.