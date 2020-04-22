'Zero Tolerance': Centre Brings Tough Law On Attacks On Health Workers

There have been a number of attacks on healthcare workers across the country

Attacks on healthcare workers will carry stringent punishment -- jail term of up to seven years -- the government said today. It was also made a non-bailable offence in an ordinance or executive order that was passed today as an urgent measure following increasing attacks on medical personnel across the country.

While people across the nation salute the health workers and those in the field helping battle COVID-19, there are few who are attacking them, thinking they are spreading the virus. There will be absolutely no tolerance to attacks on doctors and healthcare professionals," Union minister Prakash Javadekar said after the cabinet meeting this afternoon.

The amended Epidemic Act -- a 120-year-old law -- will protect doctors, nurses, health workers, attendants and also Aasha workers, Mr Javadekar said. Healthcare professionals will also be extended insurance cover," he said.

Medical personnel have been playing a frontline role in the battle against coronavirus, the government has underscored repeatedly. But it has not stemmed the tide of attacks against doctors and nurses, who were planning a symbolic protest on April 23.

The protest was called off after Union Minister Amit Shah reached out to the Indian Medical Association, the nodal body of doctors in the country.

"Safety and dignity of our doctors at their work place is non-negotiable. It is our collective responsibility to ensure conducive atmosphere for them at all times. I have assured doctors that Modi govt is committed to their cause and appealed to reconsider their proposed protest," Amit Shah tweeted after the meeting.

