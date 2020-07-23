Coronavirus India Live News Update: India's COVID-19 Count Nears 12-Lakh Mark, Recovery Rate At 63.13%

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stood at 63.13%.

With a spike of 37,374 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, India's tally stood barely short of 7,000 cases to reach 12-Lakh mark, government data showed. With 6488 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total fatalities climbed to 28,732.

India also registered highest ever recoveries of 28,472 in a single day, taking the number of patients who have recovered to 7,53,050. This has strongly boosted the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients to 63.13 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched India as a land of opportunities for US investors and said the partnership between the two nations can play an important role in helping the world bounce back faster after the coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi saw too much focus on efficiency and optimisation as a pitfall for the global economy and said improved domestic manufacturing together with healthy financial systems and diversified international trade was the answer to the shocks triggered by COVID-19.

"India offers many more opportunities. We have what is needed to power the global economic recovery," he said.

Hubli: Nurses from Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) who were protesting against management, alleging lack of PPE kits & masks, called off their strike late last night after receiving assurances from Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitish Patil.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday clarified that the state's discharge policy regarding COVID-19 patients is different from the existing policies at the national level and in other states.



During a press conference, the Chief Minister said, "As per the national policy, a patient is discharged after 10 days of admission if there are no minor symptoms. Most states follow this method. Initially in Kerala, a patient was discharged only after two consecutive negative test results."



He said that tests have been made mandatory in asymptomatic cases as well in the updated guidelines by the Department of Health, which were published yesterday.



"Kerala has always followed a policy of discharging patients only after they test negative. The policy is to ensure the safety of the community and to prevent the further spread of the disease. In the third phase of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state, the numbers have been increasing rapidly and today it has cross 1,000," the Chief Minister said.

Researchers are making "good progress" in developing vaccines against COVID-19, with a handful in late-stage trials, but their first use cannot be expected until early 2021, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert said on Wednesday.



WHO is working to ensure fair vaccine distribution, but in the meantime it is key to suppress the virus's spread, said Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergencies programme, as daily new cases around the globe are at near-record levels.



"We're making good progress," Ryan said, noting that several vaccines were now in phase 3 trials and none had failed, so far, in terms of safety or ability to generate an immune response.



"Realistically it is going to be the first part of next year before we start seeing people getting vaccinated," he told a public event on social media.



WHO was working to expand access to potential vaccines and to help scale-up production capacity, Ryan said.