Over 45,000 Coronavirus Cases, 1,129 Deaths: India's Biggest 1-Day Jump

Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases have been rising in India, though recovery rate has improved

India reported the highest one-day spike of 45,720 coronavirus cases and 1,129 deaths this morning, government data shows. The total number of cases has crossed 12 lakh now and stands at 12,38,635. So far 7,82,607 people have recovered, while 29,861 have died. The recovery rate is 63.18 per cent and positivity rate is 13.03 per cent. The highest number of samples were tested on Wednesday, with 3,50,823 samples collected. The total samples tested till now is over 1.5 crore, government data shows.