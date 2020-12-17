Coronavirus India Live News Update: India's COVID Active Caseload Stands At 3.32 Lakh

Coronavirus Cases India: India has recorded less than 40,000 daily new cases since last 17 days (File)

Continuing the trend of contraction of coronavirus cases, India's COVID-19 active caseload mounted to 3,32,002 comprising 3.34 per cent of the total number of infections reported in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

A total 26,382 people were found to be infected with COVID-19 in India in a single day, as per the Health ministry's latest data update on Wednesday. During the same period, the country also registered 33,813 new recoveries ensuring a net decline of 7,818 cases in the active caseload.

"India has recorded less than 40,000 daily new cases since the last 17 days," the ministry underlined.

The figure of new cases per million population in India in the last seven days -- 147 -- is one of the lowest in the world, it said. Total recoveries have surpassed 94.5 lakhs (94,56,449).

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Dec 17, 2020 06:28 (IST) Mike Pompeo to be under quarantine after coming in contact with COVID-19 patient



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be under quarantine as he came in contact with a coronavirus-positive person, yet to be identified, on Wednesday.

The Secretary has been tested negative but in accordance with CDC guidelines, Pompeo will be in quarantine. He is being closely monitored by the department''s medical team.

In October, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump also tested COVID-19 positive.