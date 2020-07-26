Coronavirus India Live News Update: India's COVID-19 Tally Soars To 13,36,861 With 48,916 Fresh Cases

There are currently 4,56,071 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 13 lakh on Saturday, just two days after it crossed the 12-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 48,916 fresh cases, the country's coronavirus infection tally surged to 13,36,861, while the death count rose to 31,358 with 757 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.

There are currently 4,56,071 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 testing hit record high of 4.20 lakh samples in a day, the highest ever, the Union Health Ministry said , crediting the increase in number of labs for the achievement.

India had only one lab for testing samples for the disease in January but it has now increased the number to 1,301, including private labs. The Health Ministry said revised guidelines by ICMR and all-round efforts by states also aided in widespread testing.

Jul 26, 2020 06:26 (IST) North Korea Locks Down City Over 1st Suspected Case Of COVID-19: Reports

North Korean authorities have imposed a lockdown on the border city of Kaesong after discovering what they called the country's first suspected case of the novel coronavirus, state media reported Sunday.



Leader Kim Jong Un convened an emergency politburo meeting on Saturday to implement a "maximum emergency system and issue a top-class alert" to contain the virus, official news agency KCNA said.



If confirmed, it would be the first officially recognised COVID-19 case in the North where medical infrastructure is seen as woefully inadequate for dealing with any epidemic.

Jul 26, 2020 06:08 (IST) COVID-19 death count in Assam mounts to 77; tally crosses 31,000-mark

A 65-year-old man died due to COVID-19 in Assam on Saturday, taking the death toll to 77, while the state's tally crossed the 31,000-mark after 1,165 fresh cases were reported, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.



The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 31,086 from Friday's 29,921. Of the fresh cases, 353 are from Guwahati and 100 from Golaghat.



The man, who was from Nagaon, died at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), the minister said.



"Very sad to share that another #COVID19 patient, of Nagaon, succumbed to his infection today. He was admitted at GMCH. I feel extremely sorry for this loss to the family. Condolences," Mr Sarma tweeted.



The minister advised people to follow the necessary precautions strictly to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.