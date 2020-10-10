Coronavirus Live Update: India Logged Over 70,000 New Cases On Friday

The overall active cases now accounts for almost 13 per cent of the total caseload (File)

India recorded 70,496 fresh cases of coronavirus and 964 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 69 lakh, according to the Health Ministry data. 78,365 people successfully fought off the viral disease on Friday, bringing down the overall active cases to almost 13 per cent of the total caseload.

According to the government figures, total Covid cases in India now stand at 69,06,151, including 8,93,592 active cases, 59,06,069 recoveries and 1,06,490 total deaths. India's recovery rate has increased marginally to 85.5 per cent while the death rate stands steady at 1.5 per cent.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases: