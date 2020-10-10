Hathras Rape Victim's Family Refused To Undergo Covid Tests: Doctor

The medical team visited the family after one family member showed symptoms of Covid, he said.

A team of medical experts who visited the family of 20-year-old woman who was allegedly gang raped and murdered in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh was not allowed to take medical examination of a family member who reportedly had Covid-related symptoms, a doctor who was part of the team said. All members of the family refused to undergo Covid tests, he added.

The team had visited the family in Hathras after they received complaint that the family member was having symptoms of COVID-19, including a cough and fever, he said.

"We had received information that the family member was having fever and coughing. Since they are receiving many visitors, we decided to visit them and take their Covid tests but the family refused," the official added.

A large number of policemen, journalists and political leaders who visited Hathras have been tested positive for coronavirus.

Many politicians including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have visited the family of the 20-year-old woman in her village in Bulgarhi area after the alleged gang rape and murder case came to light.

The Dalit woman, who was allegedly gang raped and brutally assaulted on September 14, died of her injuries two weeks later in a Delhi hospital.

The Uttar Pradesh's police's handling of the incident -- which included late night funeral allegedly without the family's consent -- has triggered a massive political storm.

The state government has already recommended a CBI probe in the matter and quoting Forensic Science Laboratory reports, it has denied the rape charges.