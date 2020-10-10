73,272 Covid Infections, 926 Deaths In A Day; Over 69.7 Lakh Cases So Far

According to the government figures, total coronavirus cases in India now stand at 69,79,424 including 8,83,185 active cases, 59,88,823 recovered or discharged patients and 1,07,416 deaths.

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said India's rising recovery rate and progressively falling active cases have proven the success of the Centre-led COVID-19 containment strategy. The number of active cases in the country now account for 12.6 per cent of its tally.

Yesterday was the first time since September 9, when the number of active cases dropped to under 9 lakh. "This decline has been possible due to decrease in number of active cases in 20 states and Union Territories over the last month," the Health Ministry has tweeted.

India added record Covid cases in the month of September. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 40-lakh mark on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crossed the 15 lakh-mark with the addition of 12,134 cases. The state worst hit by the pandemic reported 302 deaths, while 17,323 patients were discharged from hospitals. More than 12 lakh people have successfully fought off the disease till now, while 39,732 have succumbed to it.

The 926 new fatalities include 302 from Maharashtra, 114 from Karnataka, 68 from Tamil Nadu, 62 from West Bengal, 48 from Uttar Pradesh, 39 from Delhi, 38 from Chhattisgarh, 32 from Punjab, 31 from Andhra Pradesh.

The national health body, NCDC, has revised strategy for COVID-19 control in Delhi and recommended rationalising contact-tracing after workplaces in the city started emerging as hotspots. The report also recommended all symptomatic positive cases reported from densely populated areas should be isolated only in COVID Care Centres.

India remains the second worst hit country by coronavirus after the US which has more than 76.6 lakh cases with 2.13 lakh deaths, according to the John Hopkins University, which has been tracking the pandemic's progress across the world since its outbreak in China last December.

China has refuted the widely-held view that the deadly contagion originated in Wuhan before turning out to be a pandemic. On Friday, it claimed that the coronavirus broke out in the various parts of the world last year but it was the only one to have reported and acted first.