Coronavirus LIVE Updates: COVID-19 Cases Cross 68.35 Lakh-Mark In India

Coronavirus: India is the second worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic after US. (File)

Coronavirus: India reported 78,524 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total number to 68.35 lakh. The country recorded 971 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death count to 1,05,526.

With over 75,000 people recovering from COVID-19 every day in India, the country's recoveries are 6.3 times more than active cases of coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country has witnessed an exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 recoveries from 50,000 recoveries in May to over 57 lakh in October.

"India's COVID recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October. A high level of more than 75,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are 6.3 times the active cases (currently only 13.4 per cent of total cases)," the ministry tweeted.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus cases: