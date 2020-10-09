10 Priests At Padmanabhaswamy Temple Infected, No 'Darshan' Till Oct 15

The Padmanabhaswamy Temple has decided to temporarily close for devotees till October 15. (File)

The famous Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram has been temporarily closed for devotees till October 15 as 12 staff members, including 10 priests, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Daily pujas will be done by the 'tantri', but no 'darshan' will be allowed," Padmanabhaswamy Temple's Executive Officer Ratheeshan IAS said, adding that the 'tantri' usually heads only special ceremonies, but he will fill in now because both the head priests have COVID-19.

The decision was taken after two chief priests, eight sub-priests and two guards at the Padmanabhaswamy temple tested positive for coronavirus.

The temple had opened its doors for devotees on August 26, after remaining closed for the public since the last week of March in view of the pandemic.