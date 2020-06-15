Coronavirus Live Update: Amit Shah Calls All-Party Meeting On Coronavirus Crisis In Delhi Today

Amit Shah will hold all all-party meeting today to review the management for coronavirus in NCR

Union home minister Amit Shah will hold all all-party meeting today to review the management for coronavirus in the National Capital Region, which includes Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh and parts of Haryana. The meeting, an official note said, will be held at 11 am in the North Block. The parties invited include Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress, BJP, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.

The meeting follows the strictures of the Supreme Court on Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu -- states with the highest incidence of coronavirus.

Neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana had sealed border with Delhi, contending that the movement of people to and from the national capital was spreading the infection in the states.

Delhi reported 2,224 new coronavirus cases and 56 deaths in the past 24 hours, government data revealed on Sunday night, taking the total number of cases in the city to 41,182 and deaths to 1,327.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak: