Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: Total 3.05 Crore Covid Cases In India, Over 4 Lakh Deaths

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: The active Covid cases have declined to 4.95 lakh in India

India reported 44,111 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, slightly lower than Friday, and added 738 deaths. The country crossed a grim milestone of 4 lakh Covid deaths on Friday - the third after US and Brazil.

The active Covid cases have declined to 4.95 lakh in India - the number is below 5 lakh after 97 days. Active cases constitute 1.62 per cent of total infections.

Over 54,000 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking total recoveries so far to over 2.96 crore. Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the new infections for the 51st consecutive day.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is overall 77.8 per cent effective against Covid, the vaccine maker said on Saturday in a statement, citing the data from the third phase of clinical trials. The data, however, is yet to be peer-reviewed.

The vaccine offers "65.2 per cent protection", it said, against the rapidly emerging Delta variant.

It was also found to be "93.4 per cent effective" against severe symptomatic COVID-19, the company said.

Covaxin is a whole virus inactivated vaccine against SARS-CoV2, developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with ICMR and NIV Pune.

Jul 04, 2021 05:56 (IST) Covid Third Wave May See Half The Cases Reported During 2nd Surge: Top Scientist

The third wave of coronavirus could hit the peak between October-November if Covid appropriate behaviour is not followed, but may see half the daily cases recorded during the second surge, according to a scientist of a government panel tasked with modelling of COVID-19 cases.

He, however, said the third wave could spread faster if any new virulent variant emerges.

Manindra Agarwal, involved in the "Sutra Model" or the mathematical projection of trajectory of COVID-19, also said the model has three scenarios--optimistic, intermediate and pessimistic--for the prediction of the third wave.

The Department of Science and Technology had last year formed the panel to forecast the surge of coronavirus cases using mathematical models.