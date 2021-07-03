Maharashtra Vaccinates Over 8 Lakh, Highest 1-Day Inoculation In State

Maharashtra is the first state in the country to cross the three crore mark in vaccinating people (File)

Over eight lakh vaccine doses were administered today in Maharashtra till 9 pm, the highest in a single day so far in the state, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

"Maharashtra's new record in vaccination: Crossed 8 lakh shots in a day. 8,01,847 till 9 pm. Till date 3,39,11,029 shots have been administered in the State. As and when vaccines are supplied to the State & private sector, the vaccination is at record numbers," Mr Thackeray tweeted.

Maharashtra is the first state in the country to cross the three crore mark in vaccinating people.

The worst-hit state in the country by the pandemic, Maharashtra today reported 9,489 fresh cases of coronavirus and 153 related deaths in 24 hours, the state health department said. 8,395 patients were discharged in the same period after recovery. With this, the positivity rate of the state has soared to 96 percent while the death rate has dropped to 2.01 percent.

The state so far has logged 60,88,841 cases of coronavirus infections with 1,22,724 fatalities.