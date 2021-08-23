Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Reports Zero Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Delhi reported zero daily deaths due to COVID-19 for the third consecutive day on Sunday and 24 new cases of the infection, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to the health department, reported news agency PTI.
This is the 13th time since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic that the national capital has logged zero fatality due to the disease in a day.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 4,141 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which took its infection count to 64,24,651, while 145 deaths pushed the toll to 1,35,962, the health department said.
India on Sunday reported 30,948 new cases of COVID-19 and 403 deaths, according to the Union health ministry. The active caseload in the country now stands at 3,53,398, lowest in 152 days. The active cases account for 1.09% of total cases, lowest since March 2020. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 58 crore with 52,23,612 vaccine doses administered over the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Zydus Cadila, whose Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D for adults and children aged 12 years and above got approval yesterday, said Saturday it hopes to produce one crore doses per month by October.
Here are LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases:
Over 92,300 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Delhi on Saturday of which 64,931 received their first dose, according to official data.
The vaccination bulletin released by the Delhi government on Sunday said over 1.23 crore doses have been administered in Delhi since the inoculation exercise started on January 16.
As many as 34.86 lakh people have received both the doses, it said.
According to the Delhi government's data, the city had over five lakh vaccine doses - over two lakh Covaxin and 2.99 lakh Covishield -- left as on Sunday morning.
The bulletin said the stock can last up to four days.