Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Reports Zero Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Delhi reported zero daily deaths due to COVID-19 for the third consecutive day.

Delhi reported zero daily deaths due to COVID-19 for the third consecutive day on Sunday and 24 new cases of the infection, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to the health department, reported news agency PTI.

This is the 13th time since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic that the national capital has logged zero fatality due to the disease in a day.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 4,141 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which took its infection count to 64,24,651, while 145 deaths pushed the toll to 1,35,962, the health department said.

India on Sunday reported 30,948 new cases of COVID-19 and 403 deaths, according to the Union health ministry. The active caseload in the country now stands at 3,53,398, lowest in 152 days. The active cases account for 1.09% of total cases, lowest since March 2020. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 58 crore with 52,23,612 vaccine doses administered over the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Zydus Cadila, whose Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D for adults and children aged 12 years and above got approval yesterday, said Saturday it hopes to produce one crore doses per month by October.

Here are LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases:

Aug 23, 2021 08:00 (IST) India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 58 crore landmark



India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 58-crore landmark, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

"With the administration of 52,23,612 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 58.14 crore (58,14,89,377) as per provisional reports. This has been achieved through 64,39,411 sessions," read the Union Health Ministry's release.

Aug 23, 2021 07:53 (IST) India coronavirus updates: Delhi reports zero deaths in last 24 hours



Delhi reported zero daily deaths due to the virus for the third consecutive day on Sunday. Twenty-four new cases of the infection were reported in the national capital, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to the health department, reported news agency PTI. This is the 13th time since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic that Delhi has logged zero fatality due to the disease in a day.