Coronavirus India Latest News LIVE Updates: India Records 35,499 New Cases, 447 Deaths In A Day

With 35,499 more people testing positive for COVID-19, India's infection tally now stands at 3,19,69,954, while the death count climbed to 4,28,309 with 447 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The number of active cases has declined to 4,02,188 which comprise 1.27 per cent of the total infections, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent, data showed.

A decrease of 4,634 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,11,39,457, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

As many as 13,71,871 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Sunday, taking the total number of such examinations so far to 48,17,67,232.

Aug 10, 2021 06:11 (IST) Maharashtra Records Over 4,000 COVID-19 Cases, 68 Related Deaths

Maharashtra on Monday reported 4,505 new coronavirus positive cases and 68 fatalities while 7,568 patients recovered, a health department official said.



With the new additions, Maharashtra's tally of infections and the death count climbed to 63,57,833 and 1,34,064, respectively. The total number of recoveries in the state stands at 61,51,956 and active cases at 68,375.



Notably, Dhule, Nandurbar, Parbhani, Akola, Wardha, and Gondia districts and Dhule, Parbhani and Chandrapur municipal corporations did not report any new coronavirus case during the day, the official said.