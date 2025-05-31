Advertisement

"Bulls, Bears To Dhols, Baraat": Harsh Goenka On Wall Street Indian Wedding

Known for his witty social media posts, Harsh Goenka commented on how Indians are making their way into the heart of the global financial hub.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"Bulls, Bears To Dhols, Baraat": Harsh Goenka On Wall Street Indian Wedding

Harsh Goenka, who is known for his social media commentary, has shared his views on the grand Indian baraat that took over the iconic Wall Street in Manhattan, New York City.

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Goenka said, “Wall Street was once ruled by bulls and bears. Now it's dhols and baraats. Indians everywhere.”

In the clip, the groom and his entourage of around 400 people are grooving to the dhols and DJ beats. The elaborate Indian ensembles added a whole mood to the scene. 

The video went viral in no time, with some social media users celebrating how Indians are making their presence felt worldwide. A person wrote, “The spirit of India is not confined to its borders; it's a global phenomenon."

Another user added, “Terrific.... Balle balle te Shava Shava…We indians rock.”

“The Grand Indian Wedding,” was the sentiment online.

Meanwhile, a section of users criticised the idea and called it “cringe.”

"Indians need to adapt to the community that we choose to migrate to, rather than impose ourselves on them. The rise in hatred towards Indians in many developed nations is because most Indians choose the latter, become noisy and are a nuisance. I have spent considerable time overseas," a person added. 

DJ AJ also shared a clip from the grand baraat on Instagram, writing, "We shut down Wall Street for a 400-person Baraat- who would've ever thought?! Definitely a once-in-a-lifetime kind of magic."


According to The Times of India (TOI), the couple behind the viral baraat is Varun Navani, CEO of AI company Rolai, and Amanda Soll, a director of legal compliance and risk management. The two are currently based in Boston.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Harsh Goenka, Baraat, Wall Street
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com