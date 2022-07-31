Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 19,673 New Covid Cases, 45 Deaths In 24 Hours

Coronavirus Live Updates: The active COVID-19 cases increased to 1,43,676, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

India COVID-19 Live Updates: The recovery rate was recorded at 98.48per cent.

New Delhi:

India reported a total of 19,673 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of Covid-related infections in the country to 4,40,19,811.

According to government data, India also reported 45 Covid-related fatalities on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths to 5,26,357.

The active cases comprise 1,6 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.5 per cent, the ministry said

Here are the LIVE Updates on Covid cases in India:

Jul 31, 2022 09:25 (IST)
No New Variant Of Concern Of Coronavirus Detected In Country: Government To Lok Sabha
No new variant of concern of coronavirus has been detected in India since Omicron in the first week of December 2021 according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium, the Lok Sabha was informed Friday.
