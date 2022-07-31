Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 19,673 New Covid Cases, 45 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India reported a total of 19,673 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of Covid-related infections in the country to 4,40,19,811.
The active COVID-19 cases increased to 1,43,676, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
According to government data, India also reported 45 Covid-related fatalities on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths to 5,26,357.
The active cases comprise 1,6 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.5 per cent, the ministry said
Here are the LIVE Updates on Covid cases in India:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
No New Variant Of Concern Of Coronavirus Detected In Country: Government To Lok Sabha
No new variant of concern of coronavirus has been detected in India since Omicron in the first week of December 2021 according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium, the Lok Sabha was informed Friday.
No new variant of concern of coronavirus has been detected in India since Omicron in the first week of December 2021 according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium, the Lok Sabha was informed Friday.