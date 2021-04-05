India Crosses 1-Lakh Mark In Daily COVID-19 Cases For First Time

India Coronavirus Case Surge: Lack of Covid-appropriate behaviour cited as a reason.

India crossed the one lakh-mark in daily rise in coronavirus cases for the first time ever as the country's tally surged to 1,25,89,067 total infections after a spike of 1,03,558 fresh cases, the government data this morning showed.

Maharashtra remains the worst hit-state with over 30 lakh total infections logged since the beginning of the pandemic. On Sunday, the state saw the biggest-ever spike in cases with 57,074 fresh infections.

Mumbai, India's financial capital, also saw the highest-ever single-day spike with 11,163 new infections, taking the city's tally to 4,52,445 cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a high-level review meet amid a worrying spike in Covid cases across the country.

"It was emphasised that the reasons for the sharper rise in cases could be mainly attributed to the severe decline in compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour primarily in terms of use of masks and maintaining '2 Gaj ki Doori' (six-feet distance, referring to social distancing), pandemic fatigue and lack of effective implementation of containment measures at the field level," an official statement said.

The last time India reported the highest daily rise in cases was on September 17 when 97,894 infections were recorded in a day.