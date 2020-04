Bihar Education Minister's Aide Charged For Hosting Feast Amid Lockdown

Pintu Yadav had on April 15 hosted a housewarming party at Sugaon village. (Representational)

A close aide of Bihar's education minister Krishnandan Prasad Verma was on Sunday charged for hosting a feast in Jehanabad, in violation of the lockdown norms, a police officer said.

Pintu Yadav along with seven others, including Jehanabad Sub-Divisional Police Officer Prabhat Bhushan Srivastava, has been named in an FIR lodged with Makhdumpur police station, SHO Dhananjay Kumar said.

Pintu Yadav had on April 15 hosted a housewarming party at Sugaon village, which was attended by several local people and officials.

Complaint has also been lodged against 30 unnamed persons who had taken part in Wednesday''s feast, the SHO said.

The news was aired by local TV channels, following which the district Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish had ordered an inquiry into the incident, he said.

Pintu Yadav was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after Additional SP Pankaj Kumar submitted his probe report in the case.

World 23,48,124 Cases 15,82,245 Active 6,04,475 Recovered 1,61,404 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 23,48,124 and 1,61,404 have died; 15,82,245 are active cases and 6,04,475 have recovered as on April 19, 2020 at 6:48 pm.