Biggest Single-Day Jump In Coronavirus Cases In India, 9,971 In 24 Hours

India has 2,46,628 coronavirus cases, data from the Union Health Ministry showed this morning, crossing the COVID-19 tally of Spain. India now is ranked fifth in the world in terms of coronavirus cases, after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK. The total cases in the country include 6,929 people who have died of the highly contagious infection. With coronavirus cases on the rise, All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria, in said coronavirus cases in India could peak in two to three months but he maintained that there is no community transmission at the national level.