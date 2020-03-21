Coronavirus In India Updates: 24-Hour Lockdown In Shillong Today To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

The coronavirus which had originated in China has spread throughout the entire world (File)

With 63 new coronavirus cases reported in a single day, the total number in India rose to 236. As the cases are rising up with each passing days Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the current situation and preparedness for COVID-19 with chief ministers of various states, through a video conference, the Delhi Health Department said in a statement.

PM Modi also called for Janata Curfew on Sunday or March 22, as a test run for social distancing over the next few days, to fight the spread of coronavirus. As part of the self-curfew, the Prime Minister said everyone must stay home from 7 am to 9 pm that day and abide by it. Coronavirus, he said, had affected more nations than the World War and the growing challenge posed by the outbreak was not normal. Schools, colleges, theatres, malls and shopping areas have been shut down in large parts of the country. The virus which had originated in China has spread throughout the entire world.

Ahead of Sunday's nationwide "Janata curfew", Meghalaya capital Shillong is in lockdown today with markets, offices, commercial establishments and public transport shut for 24 hours as a preventive measure to check the spread of COVID-19.

Mar 21, 2020 08:49 (IST) Coronavirus Outbreak: US Vice President Mike Pence's Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A staffer in the office of US Vice President Mike Pence, the pointman for Washington's response to the coronavirus outbreak, has tested positive for the illness, a spokeswoman said Friday.



"Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual. Further contact tracing is being conducted," Pence's press secretary Katie Miller said.



Pence has appeared at Trump's side at the daily White House press conferences to announce developments in the US fight against the outbreak. (AFP)



