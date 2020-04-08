30% Salary Cut For Assam Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs In COVID-19 Fight

The Assam Government has decided to deduct 30 per cent salary all MLAs.

The Assam Government has decided to deduct 30 per cent salary of the Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers and MLAs for a period of one year to contribute towards the Covid-19 relief fund in the state.

"The meeting of the Council of Ministers decided to deduct 30 per cent of the salary of the chief minister and other members of the State Council of Ministers and the MLAs for a period of one year," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The fund collected will be used for the treatment and management of COVID-19, it added.

Assam, with 27 positive coronavirus cases, is among the states that have not seen any deaths linked to the pandemic.

The decision, which came a day after the Union Cabinet decided to cut 30 per cent salary of all the lawmakers for a year, was taken at a meeting of the state's Council of Ministers.

Besides MPs, the Prime Minister and Union Minister, the President, the Vice President and Governors of states have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility.

The Assam government also announced to expand the scope of its financial package announced on March 30 and included more families, which are not covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).