Amid Lockdown, Maharashtra Prohibits Doorstep Delivery Of Newspapers

Maharashtra has prohibited the door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines.

Maharashtra government on Saturday announced that the print media would be exempted from the coronavirus lockdown from April 20, however, it prohibited the door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines.

"Print media is hereby exempted from the lockdown from April 20, 2020. However, given the extent of the spread of COVID-19, door to door delivery of newspapers and magazines is prohibited," Maharashtra government said in an order issued today.

"Commissioners of all department Commissionerates and Directors of Directorates shall attend office with 10 per cent of their staff," it added.

The state government had on Friday issued a list of activities to be allowed in non-hotspots from April 20 including health and agriculture activities among others.

This comes days after the central government issued relaxed guidelines to be implemented from April 20 during the lockdown, which has been extended till May 3.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected State with a total of 3,323 cases, of which 331 patients have recovered after treatment, while 201 others have lost their lives.